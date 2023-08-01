OKC Dodgers and Midfirst Bank to "Pack the Park PinkÃ¢ÂÂ Friday

August 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Dodgers players and coaches will wear special edition pink jerseys and hats Friday night that will be auctioned to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma as the Dodgers partner with MidFirst Bank to "Pack the Park Pink" at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Unique events to promote breast cancer awareness will be held throughout the 7:05 p.m. game against the Round Rock Express Friday, and "Pack the Park Pink" will culminate with a pink fireworks show following the game, presented by MidFirst Bank. Fans can take part in a silent auction to bid on the team's game-worn pink jerseys and hats throughout the night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a pink koozie.

Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately held bank in the nation and demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the greater community through philanthropy, volunteerism and many corporate partnerships and sponsorships. From healthcare, to education, to a wide range of civic-oriented and charitable organizations, the bank supports people, organizations and businesses in the markets it serves.

MidFirst Bank customers have raised more than $3 million through its Pink Card program. Since the program's introduction, this cause-related card has been consistently requested by both new and existing customers, making the funds raised to-date a true community-wide effort. To learn more, visit midfirst.com/pink.

On Friday, fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and representatives from Susan G. Komen Oklahoma will be on the concourse to provide information about the organization. The mission of Susan G. Komen is "to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer."

Oklahoma City-area breast cancer survivors will take the field pregame during the announcement of the starting lineup, sing the national anthem and deliver a ceremonial first pitch. A unique and fun fan photo opportunity will be on display on the concourse. A breast cancer awareness quiz in Friday's digital PlayBall! program can be completed and redeemed for an exclusive OKC Dodgers Pack the Park Pink cooling towel.

The OKC Dodgers open a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and games continue each night through Sunday.

Other series highlights include:

- Tonight (7:05 p.m.) - It's $2 Tuesday and the night features$2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - The Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - OKC Dodgers players and coaches will wear pink jerseys and fans are encouraged to wear pink as they "Pack the Park Pink" presented by MidFirst Bank to support breast cancer awareness. A silent auction will take place during the game for fans to bid on game-worn, autographed pink jerseys. Pink fireworks are scheduled to follow the game and the first 1,000 fans to the game receive a pink koozie.

- Saturday (7:05 p.m.) - On OKC 89ers Night, the first three inductees to the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will be recognized during a pregame ceremony. Outfielder and designated hitter Jason Botts, pitcher R.A. Dickey and manager Bobby Jones make up the inaugural class of inductees. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats on the field in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans receive an "80s hair" giveaway presented by TradePros Heat & Air.

- Sunday (6:05 p.m.) - Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' home games for the remainder of the season are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2023

OKC Dodgers and Midfirst Bank to "Pack the Park PinkÃ¢ÂÂ Friday - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.