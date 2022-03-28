OKC Dodgers and LifeShare of Oklahoma Encourage Organ Donation Through Continued Partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers proudly continue their partnership with LifeShare of Oklahoma to help raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and encourage Oklahomans to register as LifeShare Everlasting Fans.

The start of the OKC Dodgers baseball season April 5 coincides with National Donate Life Month and guests at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark can sign up during any Dodgers' game to become LifeShare Everlasting Fans and register as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Those who register during games at the promotions kiosk, located on the concourse behind section 109, will receive a limited-edition T-shirt.

During the previous two baseball seasons combined, more than 2,200 people have registered to become an organ donor at OKC Dodgers games and more than 5,000 people have registered to become an organ donor via the partnership since 2016.

"LifeShare is honored to partner with the Oklahoma City Dodgers again to share about the importance of registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor," said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare. "This year, we hope to see more Dodger fans registering to be donors at the promotions table on the concourse, so together we can save more lives." LifeShare of Oklahoma is a nonprofit, federally designated and statewide organ procurement organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes. LifeShare, created in 1986, works closely with three transplant centers and 145 health care organizations in Oklahoma to facilitate donation and the organization's core purpose is save lives, according to its website.

National Donate Life Month began in 2003 and is celebrated in April to "help raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation," according to the Donate Life America website.

The OKC Dodgers open the 2022 baseball season at 7:05 p.m. April 5 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3. Fireworks are also scheduled to follow the game.

Tickets for all April, May and June OKC Dodgers' games are available online at okcdodgers.com. Season ticket and group packages are also available for purchase and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is open to host a variety of unique events year-round. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182 for more information.

