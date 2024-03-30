OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - March 30, 2023

March 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (0-1) at Tacoma Rainiers (1-0)

Game #2 of 150/First Half #2 of 75/Road #2 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Eduardo Salazar (NR, -.--) vs. TAC-LHP Levi Stoudt (NR, -.--)

Saturday, March 30, 2024 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its season-opening road series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 8:05 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium seeking its first win of 2024. The teams are meeting for a three-game series to begin the 2024 schedule before OKC returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the team's home opener April 2 against the Albuquerque Isotopes...This is one of four three-game series on OKC's schedule this season.

Last Game: Offense was hard to find for both teams Friday night, as the Tacoma Rainiers outlasted the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 1-0, in 11 in innings at Cheney Stadium in the 2024 season opener. The teams combined for seven total hits and neither team had a runner advance as far as third base until extra innings. Oklahoma City (0-1) had the potential go-ahead run thrown out at home plate in the 10th inning, and Tacoma grounded into a double play with runners at the corners to end the bottom of the 10th inning. OKC could not capitalize on another scoring chance in the 11th inning with the bases loaded and one out. The Rainiers (1-0) plated the winning run on a fielder's choice in the 11th inning despite an impressive diving stop on a sharp ground ball by shortstop Trey Sweeney, whose throw to home plate from his knees was accurate but not in time to nab the runner.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Eduardo Salazar (0-0) makes his debut in the Dodgers organization when he starts tonight in Tacoma...Salazar spent the first six seasons of his professional career in the Cincinnati Reds organization before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November 2023...Salazar made three relief appearances with the Dodgers in 2024 Spring Training, going 1-0 over 3.0 innings with 6.00 ERA...He started the 2023 season with Double-A Chattanooga, posting a 0.68 ERA and holding batters to a .176 average over nine relief appearances...Salazar went on to spend the majority of the 2023 with Triple-A Louisville, going 1-1 with a 9.09 ERA over 27 relief appearances...He made his Major League debut with Cincinnati May 24 against St. Louis, recording his first ML strikeout, and on June 6, he recorded his first ML win against the Dodgers after tossing a perfect inning with two strikeouts...The 2023 season was the first of his career in which he worked strictly out of the bullpen...Salazar last started a game Sept. 15, 2022 with Chattanooga against Tennessee. That season he worked exclusively as a starter, going 6-10 with 5.16 ERA over 27 appearances (125.2 IP) with 111 strikeouts against 64 walks...Salazar originally signed with Cincinnati March 4, 2017 as a free agent...Tonight is his first career appearance against Tacoma.

Against the Rainiers: 2024: 0-1 2023: 6-9 All-time: 62-67 At TAC: 23-40 The Rainiers and OKC are opening the season against one another for a second straight year after meeting for a season-opening series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2023, which OKC won, 2-1. The Rainiers won the opener, 14-8, before OKC posted back-to-back walk-off wins in the final two games - 6-5, in 10 innings and, 10-9, in nine innings with Jahmai Jones providing walk-off hits in both games...Tacoma went on to win the season series against OKC, 9-6, going 5-1 against OKC in Tacoma. The Rainiers were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against last season, along with Albuquerque and Salt Lake. The Rainiers were also one of two teams to win five out of six games in the same series against OKC last season Aug. 8-13 at Cheney Stadium. It was the first time OKC lost five games within a series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 at home against Las Vegas, going 40 six-game series between 1-5 results, and OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts...The teams meet 15 times in 2024, including 12 games in OKC...In 15 meetings last season, Tacoma outscored OKC, 99-86, and hit 24 homers compared to OKC's 22. Tacoma drew 85 walks in the season series - 29 more than OKC...Going back to 2022, the Dodgers are now 9-17 in their last 26 games against the Rainiers...OKC has lost back-to-back season series against the Rainiers for the first time since 2006 and 2007...OKC is just 1-8 in the last nine games at Cheney Stadium, as the Pacific Northwest has been less than hospitable in recent times. Going back to 2012, the team is 9-19 in Tacoma and has won just one of six series in that timeframe, taking two of three games in 2018.

Extra Curricular: Last night was the sixth time a season-opening game was decided in extra innings for Oklahoma City during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and was the first time since 2014 OKC went to extra innings on Opening Night. OKC is now 3-3 in season openers that extend into extra innings...OKC went 8-5 in extra-innings games overall last season for the second-most extra-inning games (13) in the PCL last season, trailing only Tacoma's 17 extra-inning games (7-10). OKC's 13 extra-inning games last season were also the most for an OKC team since the 2018 season when the team had 16, going 10-6...Three of OKC's first 10 games last season were decided in extra innings, including a 6-5 win in 10 innings against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the second game of the season.

Locked Out: Last night, OKC was shut out in the first game of a season for the second time in four seasons, the third time in seven seasons, fourth time in nine seasons and fifth time in 11 seasons...Last season, OKC suffered two shutout losses overall, but not until September. Last night marked the first time since Aug. 14, 2018 OKC was blanked in an extra-inning game, when the team lost, 1-0, in 10 innings in Omaha. It was also just the second game ever in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) to not score in a game of 11 innings or more, joining a 1-0 defeat in 15 innings at Memphis on May 25, 2000.

At First Sight: With Friday's loss, OKC fell to 11-15 in season openers during the Bricktown era (since 1998), including 7-6 on the road in the first game of a season. OKC is now 1-4 in its last five season-opening games overall and is starting a season on the road for the first time since 2021 in Round Rock...This is the second straight year OKC lost to Tacoma on Opening Night. In a completely different game last season, Tacoma won, 14-8, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark before OKC rebounded with six straight wins to open the season 6-1. Tacoma and OKC were also scheduled to start the 2020 season in Tacoma prior to the cancelation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic...OKC is now 15-11 in road openers during the Bricktown era.

Sales Pitch: Starting pitcher Landon Knack fired five scoreless innings Friday night. He allowed three hits, with no walks and six strikeouts. He retired the final six batters he faced, including four via strikeout. Overall, the OKC pitching staff limited Tacoma to three hits and none after the third inning. Six pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed just one runner in scoring position through nine innings...In 2023, OKC went 49-3 when allowing three runs or less in a game, 39-2 when allowing two runs or less and 22-0 when allowing one or no runs. It was the team's first 1-0 loss since June 22, 2022 at home against Round Rock.

You Can Find Us in the Club: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club is taking the field in 2024 while the franchise undergoes a brand identity transition and develops a fresh and local team name to be unveiled following the conclusion of the season. The organization proudly remains the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate under the current Professional Development League license and will spend the 2024 season celebrating OKC's franchise history, which has been continuous since 1962. During every Thursday home game, the team will wear refreshed Oklahoma City 89ers jerseys and hats. During every Sunday home game, the team will wear its City Celebration jerseys and hats, which were introduced in 2023 in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Victory Parade: Oklahoma City won the 2023 PCL Championship following a 90-58 regular season, posting the most wins for an Oklahoma City team in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and the second-most wins in Oklahoma City's Triple-A history behind only the 1965 89ers (91-54). OKC's 90 wins tied for the most wins in the Minors last season and OKC became just the second PCL team since 2006 to notch at least 90 wins...In the PCL Championship Series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, OKC defeated Round Rock, 8-3, in Game 1, and, 5-2, in Game 2 against the Express to sweep the three-game series for OKC's first league title since 1996. Oklahoma City went on to make its first appearance in a Triple-A National Championship Game and first in postseason interleague competition during the franchise's Bricktown era (since 1998) and PCL history (1963-68; 1998-2023), but ended up falling to the Norfolk Tides, 7-6.

Roster Roundup: OKC's Opening Day roster features two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top 11 prospects, per Baseball America: Outfielder Andy Pages (No. 3) and starting pitcher Landon Knack (No. 11). Others ranked among Baseball America's top Dodgers prospects are shortstop Trey Sweeney (No. 16) and relief pitchers Gus Varland (No. 22) and John Rooney (No. 29)...The roster features seven total members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster. In addition to Knack, Pages and Varland, the list includes relief pitchers J.P. Feyereisen and Ricky Vanasco, catcher Hunter Feduccia and infielder Miguel Vargas...A total of 10 players were part of OKC's 2023 championship season, including pitchers Tanner Dodson and Alec Gamboa and outfielders Drew Avans and Ryan Ward...Of the 27 players on the roster, 14 have previous Major League experience, with two appearing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 (Vargas and Varland) while nine others appeared in the Major Leagues last season with a different organization.

Field Authority: Travis Barbary enters his fifth season managing Oklahoma City in 2024, as well as his 30th season in the Dodgers organization as a player, staff member or coach. Last season Barbary helped lead OKC to its first league championship since 1996. During the regular season, the team went 90-58, marking the second-most wins in franchise history and tied for most among all teams in Minor League Baseball in 2023. Along with 84 wins in 2022, the team has finished with two of the three-highest win totals during the Bricktown era (since 1998) in each of the last two seasons. Barbary becomes just the second manager in Oklahoma City's Triple-A history to serve as manager for five consecutive seasons and will also be tied for the second-most seasons managed with OKC overall...Hitting coach Manny Burriss (fourth season), pitching coaches Doug Mathis (second season) and Justin DeFratus (fourth season) and bench coach Chris Gutierrez (second season) also return.

Around the Horn: Last night's game came down to a final at-bat in the 11th inning. Last season, 36 of OKC's 148 games were decided in a final at-bat (24.3 percent)...Drew Avans led the OKC offense with two of the team's four hits. He also recorded the game's only extra-base hit with a double in the fifth inning. Last season, Avans led OKC with 129 hits, 95 runs scored and 77 walks...OKC is looking to avoid an 0-2 start to a season for the first time since 2021 when the team started the year 0-4 on the road in Round Rock, including a 6-0 defeat in the season opener...Last night marked the first time OKC turned four double plays in one game since July 31, 2022 against Sugar Land.

