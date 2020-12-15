Oink Outfitters Holiday Shipping Deadline Is Today

December 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Today is the day! Grab your favorite IceHogs gear at Oink Outfitters this Holiday season and HURRY - The deadline for Holiday shipping is TODAY!

Oink Outfitters, the official store of the Rockford IceHogs, is OPEN online at IceHogs.com and for curbside pickup and limited-capacity, in-store shopping at BMO Harris Bank Center to help fans find the perfect gift!

The team store is open and available for limited-capacity, in-store shopping, curbside pickup and online Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Masks are required for entrance and fans should enter Oink Outfitters through doors off of Chestnut and Church Street. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available at the entrances as well inside Oink Outfitters.

Browse and shop the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com. The online store is fully stocked with numerous IceHogs-branded novelty items and includes an expanded inventory featuring your favorite IceHogs jerseys, clothing, outerwear, hats, youth items, novelties and gift certificates.

For information regarding limited-capacity, in-store shopping hours, curbside pickup, online shopping or additional questions, call the Oink Outfitters store at (815) 847-6390 or (815) 489-8230 and via email at IceHogs@IceHogs.com.

BMO Harris Bank Center and the Rockford IceHogs are closely following all health and safety protocols issued by the Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2020

Oink Outfitters Holiday Shipping Deadline Is Today - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.