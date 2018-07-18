Oilers Sign Josh Currie to NHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Josh Currie to a two-year NHL contract.

Currie, 25, has spent the past three seasons with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, leading the team in scoring this past season with 46 points (20G, 26A) in 68 games.

The 5'11", 190-pound forward has posted 106 points (52G, 54A), 129 penalty minutes and a +7 plus-minus rating in 188 career AHL games. Among Condors career AHL skaters, Currie ranks 1st with 52 goals and nine game-winning goals, while ranking 2nd in games, assists, points, power play goals and penalty minutes. Only six players have appeared in more games in a Condors sweater across all leagues.

The native of Charlottetown, PEI, appeared in 154 ECHL games prior to joining the Condors early in 2015-16, earning 85 points (35G, 50A). While in the ECHL, he played with the Gwinnett Gladiators, Bakersfield and the Norfolk Admirals.

Currie also played for the QMJHL's Prince Edward Island Rocket from 2009-13, serving as team captain in his last two seasons, posting 104 points (49G, 55A) in his final QMJHL campaign.

REGULAR SEASON PLAYOFFS

SEASON TEAM LEA GP G A PTS PIM +/- GP G A PTS PIM +/-

2008-09 Summerside MJAHL 45 8 17 25 7 n/a - - - - - -

2009-10 PEI QMJHL 49 9 6 15 16 -6 5 0 0 0 0 -4

2010-11 PEI QMJHL 52 9 11 20 9 -3 5 0 0 0 0 -1

2011-12 PEI QMJHL 68 30 16 46 33 -22 - - - - - -

2012-13 PEI QMJHL 68 49 55 104 62 26 6 1 3 4 6 -2

2013-14 Gwinnett ECHL 70 15 16 31 41 -21 - - - - - -

2014-15 Bakersfield ECHL 71 14 28 42 49 -20 - - - - - -

2015-16 Norfolk ECHL 13 6 6 12 8 -3 - - - - - -

2015-16 Bakersfield AHL 53 10 14 24 49 8 - - - - - -

2016-17 Bakersfield AHL 67 22 14 36 28 -4 - - - - - -

2017-18 Bakersfield AHL 68 20 26 46 52 3 - - - - - -

AHL TOTALS 188 52 54 106 129 7 - - - - - -

ECHL TOTALS 154 35 50 85 98 -44 - - - - -

