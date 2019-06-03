Oilers Sign Brad Malone and Shane Starrett to One-Year NHL Deals
June 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have signed C Brad Malone and G Shane Starrett to one-year NHL contracts for the 2019-20 season.
MALONE
Led the Condors in postseason scoring with 13 points (5g-8a) in 10 games
Had 25 points (8g-17a) in 43 regular season contests and was a career high +10
Played 16 games with the Oilers in 2018-19
A veteran of 336 AHL games, 99 of which have come in Bakersfield (21g-37a-58pts w/Condors)
Has played 199 games in the NHL with Edmonton, Colorado, and Carolina STARRETT (stats)
Went 27-7-5 with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and four shutouts with the Condors in 2018-19
Named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Teams
Named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in February as he went a perfect 9-0-0 during the month and helped the Condors to the second-longest winning streak in AHL history at 17 straight games
Among AHL goaltenders in 2018-19, he finished third in wins and goals against average, and fifth in save percentage
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2019
- Oilers Sign Brad Malone and Shane Starrett to One-Year NHL Deals - Bakersfield Condors
- Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.