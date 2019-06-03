Oilers Sign Brad Malone and Shane Starrett to One-Year NHL Deals

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have signed C Brad Malone and G Shane Starrett to one-year NHL contracts for the 2019-20 season.

MALONE

Led the Condors in postseason scoring with 13 points (5g-8a) in 10 games

Had 25 points (8g-17a) in 43 regular season contests and was a career high +10

Played 16 games with the Oilers in 2018-19

A veteran of 336 AHL games, 99 of which have come in Bakersfield (21g-37a-58pts w/Condors)

Has played 199 games in the NHL with Edmonton, Colorado, and Carolina STARRETT (stats)

Went 27-7-5 with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and four shutouts with the Condors in 2018-19

Named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Teams

Named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in February as he went a perfect 9-0-0 during the month and helped the Condors to the second-longest winning streak in AHL history at 17 straight games

Among AHL goaltenders in 2018-19, he finished third in wins and goals against average, and fifth in save percentage

