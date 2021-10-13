Oilers Receive Trio from Gulls

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday that defenseman Nathan Larose and forwards Max Golod and Greg Printz have been assigned to Tulsa from the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Golod, 21, returns to Tulsa after beginning his professional career with the Oilers last season. Golod had seven points (2G, 5A) in 10 games before sustaining an injury. The Toronto, ON native finished the season with San Diego, producing five points (1G, 4A) in 16 games with the Gulls. Golod is on an NHL contract.

Printz, 23, had three points (1G, 2A) in 13 games with San Diego after finishing his collegiate career last season. The Fairfax, VA native captained Providence College his senior year, compiling 70 points (36G, 34A) in 133 career games with the Friars. The 6'2, 220 lbs. forward is on an AHL contract.

Larose, 21, begins his professional career in Tulsa on assignment from San Diego. The 6'1, 196 lbs. right-handed defenseman finished his QMJHL career with 104 points (45G, 59A) in 206 games split among Chicoutimi, Saint John and Cape Breton. The Mirabel, QC native finished his final junior season averaging more than a point-per-game from the blueline, racking up 33 points (17G, 16A) in 31 games with Cape Breton.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22. The home opener for the Oilers' 70th season is on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.

