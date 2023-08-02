Oilers MVP Eddie Matsushima Inks AHL Deal with San Diego

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, relayed Wednesday the signing of Eddie Matsushima by the San Diego Gulls of the AHL for the 2023-24 season.

Matsushima, 29, earns his first AHL contract after setting career highs in goals (28) and points (47) with the Oilers last season. The Verona, Wis. native also represented the Oilers at the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, Va., scoring two goals in the affair.

The 5'9, 185 lbs. forward totals 85 points (43G, 42A) in 124 games as an Oiler. Matsushima's team-leading 28 goals, seven game-winning goals and four short-handed goals earned the second-year Oiler Team MVP honors.

During the summer of 2023, the All-Star selection continued to produce at the professional level, participating in the 3Ice league. As of release, Matsushima is tied for the league lead in points with 11 (8G, 3A) in eight games and is the only 11-point producer with a positive plus-minus. The future Gull is currently nominated for Player of the Year status in the league.

Prior to his time in the ECHL, Matsushima was a dominant force in the SPHL, earning a championship and SPHL Second All-Star Team honors during his career.

Matsushima's contract with San Diego is a one-year standard player contract (SPC). If assigned on loan to the ECHL, Matsushima will play for Tulsa.

The Oilers open their 31st consecutive season on the road in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 31 against the Utah Grizzlies at 8:05 p.m CT. Tulsa's first home game of the 2023-24 campaign is on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones at the BOK Center for a 7:05 p.m. tilt.

