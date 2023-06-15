Oilers Create Additional Avenue for Growth of Youth Hockey in Tulsa

Tulsa, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, the oldest professional sports team in Green Country, announced Thursday the creation of a new, youth street hockey league that will play at the Oilers Ice Center, located at 6413 S Mingo Rd.

The league will be open for ages 4-16, beginning July 7 and ending Aug. 11. Games will be played in the new Oilers inflatable street hockey rink outside of the Oilers Ice Center, taking place each Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Cost for the league is $60 and includes five games. The fee also includes an Oilers Ice Center athletic top for uniformity and street hockey sticks will be provided. Street hockey is played without any skates and only close-toed shoes are needed.

The league will maintain a fun, safe and no-pressure environment and players need no prior experience to play. Games will be separated by age group.

