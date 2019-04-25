Oilers Announce Schedule for Mountain Division Finals

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced the full schedule Thursday for the Mountain Division Finals against the Idaho Steelheads in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.

Tulsa advanced Wednesday night with a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks in a deciding Game 7 of the Mountain Division Semifinal series. Idaho defeated Utah in five games of the other first round series in the division.

The Oilers have home ice advantage after winning the regular season division title and host the Steelheads in Game 1 Friday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Game 2 will be Sunday at 4:05pm at the BOK Center, before the series shifts to Boise Tuesday and Wednesday for Games 4 and 5.

#1 Tulsa Oilers vs. #2 Idaho Steelheads

Game 1 - Fri., April 26: Idaho at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 2 - Sun., April 28: Idaho at Tulsa (4:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 3 - Tues., April 30: Tulsa AT Idaho (8:10pm, CenteryLink Arena)

Game 4 - Wed., May 1: Tulsa AT Idaho (8:10pm, CenteryLink Arena)

Game 5 (if necessary) - Fri., May 3: Tulsa AT Idaho (8:10pm, CenteryLink Arena)

Game 6 (if necessary) - Sun., May 5: Idaho at Tulsa (4:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 7 (if necessary) - Mon., May 6: Idaho at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

For season ticket holders who have already picked up their playoff tickets, Friday's Game 1 corresponds to "Round 2, Game A", and Sunday's Game 2 corresponds to "Round 2, Game B". Season ticket holders who have not picked up their playoff tickets can still do so at the Oilers front office from 9am-5pm Thursday or from 9am-3pm Friday.

Single game playoff tickets can be purchased by calling the Tulsa Oilers at 918-632-7825, visiting www.tulsaoilers.com, or www.ticketmaster.com.

