Oilers Announce Schedule Change

March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the rescheduling of Wednesday, Feb. 17's game to Monday, May 24. The Oilers will still play the Kansas City Mavericks.

All tickets for Feb. 17's game will be honored for the game on May 24. Season ticket holders will use the #12 game ticket from their ticket booklet for entry into May 24's game.

Fans with questions about the schedule change are encouraged to contact the Oilers' front office by call or text at 918-632-7825.

