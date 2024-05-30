Oil Kings Sign 5th Overall Pick Matheas Hejda

May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement, the club announced today.

The 5-foot-10, 135-pound defenceman was selected 5th overall in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft by the Oil Kings.

Hejda, a Chanhassen, MN product, played the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Reapers 14U AAA where he picked up 27 points (5G, 22A), 36 penalty minutes, and a +27 +/- rating in 65 games played.

"Matheas is a very smart puck moving defencemen. Getting to watch him over the course of the season you could see how good his overall hockey sense was and the big strides he continues to make in his development. His ability to jump into the rush and create offense along with his mobility will help with his transition into the WHL in the future. We are very excited that another U.S. Prospect believes in our environment and development model here in Edmonton" said President and General Manager Kirt Hill.

This marks the third year in a row in which the Oil Kings first round draft pick in the U.S. Priority Draft has signed with the organization.

Matheas is the son of former NHL player Jan Hejda who spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Colorado Avalanche. Jan suited up for 627 games over his 9-year NHL career.

"It is a very exciting day for our hockey club to be adding Matheas as a signed Oil Kings Prospect. We would like to welcome Matheas and the entire Hejda family to our organization" added Hill.

