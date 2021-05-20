OHSAA Baseball Tournament at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH - Ohio High School State Athletic Association Division I baseball tournament games will be played at Day Air Ballpark as the calendar turns to June. The Division I southwest regional semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., followed by the regional final on Friday, June 4th at 5:00 p.m. The winner of the southwest regional final moves on to the Division I state tournament. The state tournament finals are in Akron. The teams that will play at Day Air Ballpark will be announced at a later date.

June 3 (2:00 p.m.) - regional semi-final #1

June 3 (5:00 p.m.) - regional semi-final #2

June 4 (5:00 p.m.) - regional final

Tickets cost $12.00 for the regional games at Day Air Ballpark and will go on sale once the teams are finalized. According to OHSAA Tournament regulations, all tickets will be sold online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

