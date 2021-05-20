OHSAA Baseball Tournament at Day Air Ballpark
May 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OH - Ohio High School State Athletic Association Division I baseball tournament games will be played at Day Air Ballpark as the calendar turns to June. The Division I southwest regional semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., followed by the regional final on Friday, June 4th at 5:00 p.m. The winner of the southwest regional final moves on to the Division I state tournament. The state tournament finals are in Akron. The teams that will play at Day Air Ballpark will be announced at a later date.
June 3 (2:00 p.m.) - regional semi-final #1
June 3 (5:00 p.m.) - regional semi-final #2
June 4 (5:00 p.m.) - regional final
Tickets cost $12.00 for the regional games at Day Air Ballpark and will go on sale once the teams are finalized. According to OHSAA Tournament regulations, all tickets will be sold online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from May 20, 2021
- OHSAA Baseball Tournament at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- West Michigan Whitecaps Welcome Move to 100% Outside Capacity - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Jackson Field to return to 100% capacity on June 1st - Lansing Lugnuts
- Timber Rattlers Announce Community Spotlight Program with Bayland Buildings - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Earns First Shutout of 2021 - South Bend Cubs
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Bullpen Shines in 6-4 Victory - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Starters Shine as Bandits Sweep Doubleheader - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Whitecaps Top Rattlers 6-4 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.