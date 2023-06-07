OHL Alum Kyle Heitzner Joins Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears have added another forward to the 2023-24 roster. Kyle Heitzner becomes the 2nd player signed in the offseason this summer.

Heitzner played three seasons in the OHL, one of three junior leagues that constitutes the Canadian Hockey League, two with the Barrie Colts and one with the Mississauga Steelheads. In his tenure with the Colts, Heitzner played with 5 players who now hold NHL contracts, most notably Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Heitzner was a shutdown-center, playing against other teams top-scoring lines, nullifying their scoring threats. The Brechin, Ontario, native measures at 5'11" 180 pounds and adds another left-handed shot into the Black Bears arsenal.

After the Covd-19 pandemic interrupted his first season as a professional, Heitzner began the 2021 campaign with the Quad City Storm of the SPHL before joining the Watertown Wolves. In his seven games with Watertown, he managed 4 goals and 5 assists.

