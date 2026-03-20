"OHH WHAT a SAVE BY SEMMLE!!!"
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Check out the Lexington SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026
- El Paso Locomotive FC Advances to the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington SC Routs Flower City Union In First Round Of U.S. Open Cup, 9-0 - Lexington SC
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Birmingham - Charleston Battery
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks FC Players Patrick Burner, Stevie Echevarria & Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Match Preview: LDN vs. MIA - Loudoun United FC
- Time Change Announced for Brooklyn FC's First Split Double Header for the Men's and Women's Teams on 3/28 - Brooklyn FC
- Rowdies Introduce New Matchday Elements for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC to Host Second-Annual RIFC Classic, Presented by Capelli Sport - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Local Broadcast Partners - FC Tulsa
- Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies - Charleston Battery
- Battery's Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Hounds at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Look to Stay Perfect in Saturday Night Matchup at Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Roots SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Sign Goalkeepers Caleb Klepacz and Joshua Kachurak to USL Academy Contracts - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Louisville City FC: March 21, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Called up to Guatemala National Team - Loudoun United FC
- WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 to Broadcast Indy Eleven Games for the 13th Straight Year - Indy Eleven
- Road Test: Undefeated Detroit City FC Takes Momentum to Indianapolis - Detroit City FC
- Brooklyn FC Welcomes New Balance as Official Kit Partner for Both Men's and Women's Teams - Brooklyn FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns 2-2 Draw at Dallas Trinity FC - Lexington SC
- Republic FC Goes to Extra Time to Knock El Farolito out of U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Advances to Round Two of US Open Cup with 3-0 Win over LUFC - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Tops ASC New Stars 6-0 in U.S. Open Cup - San Antonio FC
- Late Heroics From Cat Barry Earn A Point For LSC In 2-2 Draw At Dallas - Lexington SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- Lexington SC Routs Flower City Union In First Round Of U.S. Open Cup, 9-0
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns 2-2 Draw at Dallas Trinity FC
- Late Heroics From Cat Barry Earn A Point For LSC In 2-2 Draw At Dallas
- LSC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup
- Lexington SC Signs Jonathan Stout to 25-Day USL Championship Contract