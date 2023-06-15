Ohashi, Amalfi Dominate, Blue Jays Come Back for 6-5 Win

Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (30-29) came back late to beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers (22-37) 6-5 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

RHP Rafael Ohashi had another outstanding outing in the month of June, going five shutout innings, only two hits allowed while striking out four. In the current month, Ohashi has combined for 10.1 innings of work, just five hits and one earned run, looking like the pitcher Dunedin depended on in April.

While Ohashi was twirling, the lineup built a cushion for him. In the bottom of the second, the Blue Jays struck first on Lakeland starter Ulices Campos. Glenn Santiago led off with a single to start the inning, and Jaden Rudd lined one down the left field line for a double, giving Dunedin runners on second and third with no outs.

Robert Robertis sacrificed himself to deep center, plating Santiago and moving Rudd to third to open up the scoring. Then recent callup Victor Mesia singled to center, driving in the DJays' second run in his first Single-A at bat of the season. After the second, Campos settled down and kept Dunedin off the board through the rest of his five innings of work.

In the top of the six, MiLB-rehabber Anders Tolhurst entered the game in relief of Ohashi. Tolhurst, in his first appearance for Dunedin of this stint, induced back-to-back groundouts to start his day, but a walk and a hit by pitch extended the inning and put runners on first and second for the Flying Tigers. Each of the next four Lakeland hitters all reached, including two doubles and Lakeland showed their first signs of life in the game.

The Flying Tigers touched up Tolhurst for five runs, all earned, knocking him out of the game before he could get the final out of the inning. RHP Keiner Leon took over and struck out his only batter, ending the inning with Dunedin now training 5-2.

Dunedin would get one back in the seventh on a Rudd groundout scoring Angel Del Rosario from third, but it was the eighth when the Blue Jays really put the pressure on Lakeland. With MiLB-rehabber Elvis Alvarado on to pitch for the Flying Tigers, Mesia was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Jeff Wehler singled to center for his first hit at TD Ballpark.

With one out in the inning and the tying run aboard, Manuel Beltre doubled to left, scoring Mesia from second and moving Wehler to third, giving the Blue Jays the potential go-ahead run in scoring position. With an 0-2 count, Alvarado's slider went over the head of Del Rosario and to the screen, bringing in the tying run and moving Beltre to third. Then on the very next pitch, Del Rosario chopped on right back to Alvarado with Beltre breaking home, and the pitcher spiked the throw in front of the catcher Archer Brookman, giving him no chance at the tag, putting Dunedin back on top, 6-5 heading to the ninth.

RHP Alex Amalfi came back out to finish off the ballgame, having already pitched two no-hit innings in relief. Amalfi picked up right where he left off, getting the final three outs and slamming the door for his second win of the season. The righty ended his night with three no-hit innings, striking out six, and lowering his season ERA down to 0.90.

With the win, the Blue Jays get back to above .500 after spending the last two weeks below that threshold. The Blue Jays have a chance to clinch a series split at the least on Thursday night back at home, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Like all games on this twelve-game homestand, Thursday's game will be available live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m.

