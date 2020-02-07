Oh Say, Can You Sing? Winston-Salem Journal National Anthem Tryouts Set for March 7

February 7, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Dash and the Winston-Salem Journal will once again host National Anthem Tryouts for the general public. On Saturday, March 7, we will be hosting Tryouts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lower level of Hanes Mall, below the food court. There will be two rounds of auditions.

To obtain an invitation to the National Anthem Tryouts, singers can send an audition video to the Dash's Director of Ballpark Experience and Branding, Jessica Aveyard, at jessica.aveyard@wsdash.com. Videos can be attached by Dropbox or YouTube. Entrants must sing a capella, and sheet music or lyrics are not allowed during either the video submission or the audition at Hanes Mall. Deadline to submit a video is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 28. Instrumentalists are also welcome to audition, but they must bring their own equipment (including amplifiers).

All performances will be recorded, and a panel of judges will be present. All contestants are asked to dress as if it were gameday, and there will be a 90-second time limit.

Contestants will be notified if they have been selected to move on to the next round, and only 100 entrants will be guaranteed an audition at Hanes Mall. If you are among the 100 selected, the Dash will notify you of your audition time by email or phone.

From the Tryouts, the Dash will select singers for 50 of their 70 home games at BB&T Ballpark in 2020, and contestants will be notified by April 1 if they have been selected to perform at a Dash game. Also, the five entrants with the highest scores from the judges will have their videos placed on the Journal's website to be eligible for the grand prize. The grand prize winner will receive a singing opportunity on the Fourth of July and four Flow Club level game tickets that includes an All-You-Can-Eat buffet.

Performers of all ages are welcome to sing, though a parent or guardian must be present at the Tryouts if a participant is younger than 18 years of age. For more information on the National Anthem Tryouts, call Jessica Aveyard at (336) 714-6862.

In addition to the National Anthem tryouts, the Dash are hosting a fashion show that will feature the club's new-look jerseys for the 2020 season and beyond. Pre-orders for replica jerseys will be made available at Hanes Mall on that day.

Ticket packages for the Dash's 2020 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

