Ogden Raptors Announce Local Tryout at Lindquist Field

The Ogden Raptors Professional Baseball Team is proudly entering into their 29th year and their 2nd of the newly MLB Professional Partner Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter. For the second year now, the Ogden Raptors will be recruiting, signing, and paying for their own players and coaches.

As part of this process, which the Ogden Raptors started last year was, an open local tryout camp at Lindquist Field. This tryout is open to all eligible individuals that sign up via the online registration system. To be eligible to play within the Pioneer League, players can have no more than 3 years of professional experience.

This year the Ogden Raptors will host their Open Tryout at Lindquist Field on Saturday, May 14 at 10:00am and will be a single day affair. The Tryout will be run by Manager Kash Beauchamp along with the rest of the coaching staff.

This event is a one day showcase style open tryout camp for the 2022 Ogden Raptors Championship Season. Attendees will report to the field for check-in and wavier signing.

After check-in, players will be tested in a variety of skills including the following: 60 yard dash, throwing, fielding, hitting and pitching. Pitching will take place in the bullpens.

Attendees should note that they are responsible for all of their own gear: gloves, bats, pants, cleats, etc. Attendees should also note that ONLY wood bats will be allowed.

Registration for the tryout can be found at tickets.ogdenraptors.com and on the Ogden Raptors website. For questions about player eligibility, individuals should reach out to either the Pioneer League office at: players@pioneerleague.com or the Ogden Raptors at: players@ogden-raptors.com The Ogden Raptors have perviously announced their coaching staff for 2022. The Field Manager will be Kash Beauchamp, Pitching Coach Les Lancaster and Bullpen Coach local Evan Parker. The Raptors will open their 2022 season at home on May 25.

