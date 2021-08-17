Ogden Pounds Mustangs 25-6

August 17, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Ogden, UT - An 11 run inning for the Ogden Raptors on Monday night helped bombard the Billings Mustangs en route to a 25-6 win.

For the sixth straight game against the Raptors, the Mustangs struck first with three runs in the first inning. After a leadoff single and walk by Jalen Garcia and Tristen Carranza, an error by Nick Michaels score them both to take an early. Freddy Achecar drove in the other run to make it 3-0. Achecar delivered a hit in each of the six games against Ogden.

That would be the only lead the Mustangs had on the night. Ogden would go on to score 17 unanswered runs. In the third inning, Raptors sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs to open up the ballgame.

Jakob Goldfarb led the way for the Raptors by going 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and three runs. In the final three games, Goldfarb collected 10 RBI and seven runs.

Jalen Garcia slugged his ninth home run of the year with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Garcia has now homered in four straight series.

The Mustangs (34-41/16-11) have an off day tomorrow before getting set to host the Rocky Mountain Vibes for a six game series at Dehler Park. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.