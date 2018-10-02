Offseason Update: October

With the 2018 season in the rear view window, preparations have already begun for the 2019 season.

If you thought that the AppleSox front office spent mid-August until May on vacation, then you were gravely mistaken.

While no baseball games are played from the fall until next summer, that doesn't mean that the AppleSox aren't still hard at work.

With the AppleSox' season finished and the Seattle Mariners wrapping up their season soon, baseball may not currently be on everyone's mind in Wenatchee. However, it is never too early to begin thinking about next season.

"The work in the offseason is really what pays the bills," General Manager Ken Osborne said. "The sponsorship sales, the season ticket sales, all of those things make sure that we can put a team on the field in the summertime."

If you are a business owner looking to expand your advertising reach, then look no further. The AppleSox have a strong history of successful partnerships with a variety of businesses and are always looking to add more to the team. Our sponsors are truly the foundation of our organization.

Whether it's a sponsored night at the ballpark, an outfield billboard, a radio advertisement or something else, the AppleSox have the advertising abilities to properly showcase your business's selling points. Reach out today to achieve the perfect advertising plan for you!

To learn more about how to become a sponsor, contact us now! Call 509-665-6900 or email info@applesox.com.

