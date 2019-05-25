Officials Named for 2019 Kelly Cup Finals Presented by SmileDirectClub

PRINCETON, N.J. - The following six referees and five linesmen have been selected to work the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals presented by SmileDirectClub. The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance over the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

As was the case throughout the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, all games during the Kelly Cup Finals will utilize the two-referee system.

Referees - Andrew Bruggeman (1st Kelly Cup Finals), Sean Fernandez (2nd), Sean MacFarlane (1st), Alex Normandin (1st), Chris Pontes (2nd) and Andrew Wilk (1st)

Linesmen - Rhodes Dolan (1st Kelly Cup Finals), Julien Fournier (1st), Charlie O'Connor (4th), Pat Richardson (4th) and Chris Williams (1st)

"The 11 officials chosen have all had an outstanding year and have proven their ability in the playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Stephen Thomson. "They each have earned the right to work the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals. On a personal note, I know how much pride accompanies this honor and how much work these 11 officials have put in to get to this point and I congratulate them on their selection."

Kelly Cup Finals

Newfoundland Growlers vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 1 - Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. NT at Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland

Game 2 - Sunday, May 26 at 7 p.m. NT at Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 29 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

Game 4 - Friday, May 31 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

Game 5 - Saturday, June 1 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio *

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. NT at Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland *

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. NT at Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland *

* - If Necessary

