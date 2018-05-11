Officials Named for 2018 Conference Finals

PRINCETON, N.J. - The following eight referees and 10 linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

This will mark the sixth consecutive season that the ECHL will utilize a two-referee system for all games in the Conference Finals and Kelly Cup Finals.

Referees: Sean Fernandez (1st Conference Finals), Alex Normandin (1st), Chris Pontes (1st), Tyler Puddifant (3rd), Mike Sheehan (1st), Jonathan Sitarski (2nd), Stephen Thomson (2nd), Jeremy Tufts (2nd)

Linesmen: Jake Davis (1st Conference Finals), Michael Fusani (2nd), Robert Keltie (1st), Jesse Marquis (1st), Charlie O'Connor (4th), Patrick Richardson (5th), Kyle Richetelle (1st), J.P. Waleski (2nd), Christopher Williams (1st) and Chris Wilson (1st)

"Each of these officials has been selected based on their performance through the first two rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Mike Pearce. "It is a great accomplishment to reach this round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and all of them should be proud of their work to this point."

Eastern Conference Finals (Best of Seven)

Florida Everblades vs. Adirondack Thunder

Game 1 - Friday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 4 - Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 5 - Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals (Best of Seven)

Colorado Eagles vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Game 1 - Saturday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Colorado

Game 2 - Sunday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Colorado

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Colorado (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 23 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Colorado (If Necessary)

