Official Fan Guide for 2024 Eastern Conference Finals

May 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters continue their 2024 Calder Cup Playoff run this week with the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals against the Hershey Bears starting with Game 1 on Thursday, May 30, at 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. Game 2 is also in Hershey on Saturday, June 1, at 7:00 p.m. before the Monsters come home to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to host Game 3 presented by truenorth Convenience Stores on Tuesday, June 4, at 7:00 p.m. Game 4 at RMFH will be Thursday, June 6 and Game 5 (June 8, if necessary) will also take place in Cleveland at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Monsters announced broadcast information for the Eastern Conference Finals. Games one and two of the series will be televised, live from Hershey, on CW 43 WUAB . Longtime "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown will handle the play-by-play alongside analysts Brad Thiessen and Jock Callander.

Games 1, 2, 4, and a potential game 6 will air on Newsradio WTAM 1100 while all games will continue to be simulcast on the Monsters' flagship station, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler . All games are also available for free audio streaming on the iHeartRadio app , and available live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV . The full Eastern Conference Finals broadcast schedule is included below.

Full Eastern Conference Finals Game Schedule:

Game Date Time Location Broadcast Information

Game 1 Thursday, May 30 7:00 p.m. GIANT Center CW 43 WUAB Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler AHLTV

Game 2 Saturday, June 1 7:00 p.m. GIANT Center CW 43 WUAB Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler AHLTV

Game 3 Tuesday, June 4 7:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler AHLTV

Game 4 Thursday, June 6 7:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler AHLTV

Game 5* Saturday, June 8 7:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler AHLTV

Game 6* Monday, June 10 7:00 p.m. GIANT Center Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler AHLTV

Game 7* Wednesday, June 12 7:00 p.m. GIANT Center Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler AHLTV

WATCH PARTIES AT PIONEER

The Monsters will host official team watch parties at Pioneer Cleveland for fans to join every away game with raffles, giveaways and a playoff atmosphere. Reservations are encouraged to ensure the most seats for Monsters fans. Fans can call Pioneer Cleveland at (216) 998-5355 and mention the Monsters Watch Party to make their reservation. Paid parking is available across the street from Pioneer at the West Side Market Lot located at 1979 West 25 th Street at $1 per hour after 6:00 p.m. Other free and metered parking options are available in close proximity to Pioneer. For the most up to date information on Watch Party locations, visit clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs .

GAME

DATE TIME WATCH PARTY LOCATION

Game 1 Thursday, May 30 7:00 p.m. Pioneer 2407 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

Game 2 Saturday, June 1 7:00 p.m. Pioneer 2407 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

Game 6* Monday, June 10 7:00 p.m. Pioneer 2407 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

Game 7* Wednesday, June 12 7:00 p.m. Pioneer 2407 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

FEAR THE DEPTHS: GIVEAWAYS AND CENTER ICE PROMOTIONS

The first 7,500 fans to Game 3 on Tuesday, June 4, will receive a t-shirt courtesy of truenorth Convenience Stores and a rally towel from Nuevo .

The first 7,500 fans to Game 4 on Thursday, June 6, will receive a Monsters playoff rally towel courtesy of Preservation Retirement Services and the first 7,500 fans to Game 5 on Saturday, June 8, will also receive a playoff themed rally towel courtesy of Global Transport .

Fans can pick up apparel and novelties from the 2024 Monsters Playoff Collection at Center Ice , the Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. Shop the collection inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse or online at MonstersTeamShop.com . This collection features Short Sleeve Tees, Long Sleeve Tees, Hoodies, Hats and more. When the Monsters hit the ice for game 3, fans who spend $75 or more at Center Ice will receive a free Black and Blue Hockey tote bag as the Item of the Game while supplies last.

MONSTERS PLAYOFF TICKET GUIDE

Fans have several ways to catch Monsters playoff action including purchasing single game tickets starting at only $10 for Home Playoffs games through clevelandmonsters.com . Fans can dive in " The Deep End" located on the south end of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the Monsters attack twice housing the most fearsome fans in the league. Spanning sections 112-116 and M112-M116, The Deep End will feature a new look and all fans seated in the section will receive themed thundersticks. To learn more about The Deep End and purchase tickets, click HERE .

Additionally, fans who sign up for a 2024-25 Monsters Hockey Club membership will receive the next Monsters home playoff game for FREE.

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting ' PLAYOFFS ' to 30594.

