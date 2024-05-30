Offensive Player of the Week 11 - Joshua Jones

May 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

In the Wranglers' 60-53 victory against the Sugar Skulls in Week 11, quarterback Joshua Jones was responsible for all eight of their touchdowns. Jones finished the night 14/25 for 248 yards, seven touchdown passes, and an additional touchdown with less than a minute remaining, ultimately resulting in the win for Northern Arizona. His eight touchdown performance was among the best in the league this season, and it resulted in Joshua Jones earning Week 11 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

