Offensive Player of the Week 10 - Sam Castronova
May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Antonio Gunslingers YouTube Video
For a third time this season, Gunslingers quarterback Sam Castronova earns Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Saturday evening's contest with Tulsa, Castronova had a nearly perfect performance, finishing the night 20/25 for 274 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 51 yards with his legs. Castronova now holds three of the top-four games with most passing yards thrown, as this performance leads the entire IFL.
