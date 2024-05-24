Offensive Player of the Week 10 - Sam Castronova

May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers YouTube Video







For a third time this season, Gunslingers quarterback Sam Castronova earns Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Saturday evening's contest with Tulsa, Castronova had a nearly perfect performance, finishing the night 20/25 for 274 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 51 yards with his legs. Castronova now holds three of the top-four games with most passing yards thrown, as this performance leads the entire IFL.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.