Offensive Explosion in 11-1 Rout of Canadians

July 6, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops had struggled against the Vancouver Canadians in 2023, carrying a 2-11 record against the C's into Wednesday night. 17 hits and 11 runs later, the Hops had one of their most lopsided wins of the season. J.J D'Orazio led the way yet again with a four-hit performance, bringing his average to a team-leading .309. Dylan Ray threw six scoreless for the second consecutive outing and Ivan Melendez, Gary Mattis and Channy Ortiz all added multi-hit games, in the 11-1 win.

Right-hander Kevin Miranda had been brilliant over 47.1 innings, coming into the game with a 1.14 ERA in 14 games. The Hops got to him early in the first, scoring two runs in the frame. The first two batters reached base for Hillsboro, with Patiño hitting a single and stealing second and then Manuel Peña bringing him home on his first High-A triple.

Dylan Ray was dealing from the get-go against Vancouver, allowing just two base runners through three. Ray was coming off a six-inning scoreless outing against Tri-City on Thursday.

The Hops broke the game open in the third, scoring four runs on five hits. Ivan Melendez hit his 16th home run of the year to lead off the inning, followed by a Shane Muntz two-RBI double and Channy Ortiz RBI single. Miranda was chased in the third, finishing 2.1 innings and allowing seven hits and five earned runs.

Dylan Ray finished six complete innings against Vancouver without allowing a run, throwing 83 pitches and allowing just three hits. He is now scoreless over his last 12 innings.

The Hops continued the barrage in the sixth against Hunter Gregory, who was just activated off the IL today. Six more hits and five runs later, the Hillsboro lead was 11-0. D'Orazio had his second three-run homer in the last four games and Brett Johnson and Channy Ortiz added RBI singles.

Liam Norris struck out three out of the bullpen in 1.1 innings in his third outing since being called up from Visalia.

Hillsboro was 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position, despite leaving 11 runners on base.

Former Hillsboro Hop Catcher, Lyle Lin, was utilized as a position player on the mound in the eighth, his first career pitching appearance. Lin walked one batter, but did not allow a run or hit.

Vancouver broke-up the shutout in the ninth, after a bloop double by Cade Doughty that got lost in the night sky and a Garrett Spain RBI single.

Hillsboro is now 5-6 in the second half with Vancouver falling to 7-4. Game three of the series will be tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Bally Live and Rip City Radio 620.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.