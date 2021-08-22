Offensive Defense: Hops Drops in Doubleheader Sweep

August 22, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







The Hillsboro Hops suffered their second six-game road sweep of the season, dropping a pair of games at Spokane on Sunday as a franchise-worst losing streak reached eight games.

After an error opened the door to a three-run sixth inning rally in a come-from-behind 8-6 Spokane win in game one, the Hops defense collapsed in the second game of the twinbill. Hillsboro tied a club record with six errors in a 9-2 defeat as the Indians won their ninth straight game.

The Hops committed 18 errors in the series, while the surging Indians did not commit a single defensive miscue.

On the positive side of the ledger, Andy Yerzy hit his fifth home run of the series in his final at bat, giving him 14 on the season, tied with the recently departed Eduardo Diaz for club lead. Axel Andueza had a fine day Sunday, going 4-for-7 at the plate with three runs and an RBI and was the Hops lone bright spot defensively with his play behind the plate in game two. Jorge Barrosa bounced back in game one after having his 12-game hit streak snapped the night before, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Hillsboro returns to Ron Tonkin Field Tuesday night for the first game of a 12-game homestand to face the Vancouver Canadians. Game time is 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.