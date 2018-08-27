Offense Stumbles in Loss to Mudcats

ZEBULON, NC - The Down East (23-40, 58-75) offense went cold in the series-opening loss to Carolina (27-34, 61-70) on Monday by a 3-2 final. Despite out-hitting the Mudcats eight-to-five the Woodies only went two-for-sixteen with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Leody Taveras, Bredon Davis, and Eric Jenkins each managed two hits for the Woodies in the loss. With a pair of singles, Taveras also extended his on-base streak to 14 games - two shy of a season-high.

Wood Duck starter Sal Mendez was saddled with the loss despite only allowing one earned run in four and one-third innings. In total, the three runs he allowed were enough as the Mudcats capitalized on three DEWD errors.

The first man out of the bullpen was Jacob Lemoine. He turned in his fifth outing of over two innings from the 'pen with two and two-thirds of work. He also set a new career-high with six strikeouts over his eight outs recorded.

Two runs came in the first for the Mudcats off Mendez - all with two outs but only one was earned as the DEWDs committed two errors in the opening frame.

Down East only had one RBI as it came on Taveras' RBI single in the third inning. Melvin Novoa came in after he reached on an error and cut the Woodies' deficit in half, 2-1.

It was the closest they came after Carolina added a run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to push their lead to 3-2. The Woodies added one in the seventh taking advantage of a Mudcat wild pitch but the lack of timely hitting ultimately led to the defeat.

Jairo Beras tossed a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout as well. His 12.5 SO/9IP rate would slot second in the league, but he needs five more innings (56 total) to qualify among league leaders.

Game two of the four-game set comes on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. from Five County Stadium. Emerson Martinez will take the mound for the DEWDs in his penultimate start of the season against Carolina's lefty Nathan Kirby.

