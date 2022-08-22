Offense Slowed in Loss to Nuts

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts won for the fourth time in six games, defeating the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in Sunday's series-finale by a final score of 7-2 at LoanMart Field.

The Rancho Cucamonga offense was limited to just four hits and never quite got on track, as the Modesto bullpen held them hitless over the final four innings.

Quakes' starter Gabe Emmett (1-2) struggled with his command, as he walked three over just two-plus innings, giving up a run in the second and two more in the third, as Modesto took the early lead and never looked back.

Trailing 3-0 in the third, the Quakes got a pair off Modesto starter Jake Miednik. Jake Vogel's sac fly plated Kyle Froemke to make it 3-1. Dalton Rushing's two-out single then chased home Bubba Alleyne to bring the Quakes to within a run at 3-2.

That's as close as Rancho would get though, as Modesto tallied two in the fourth and two more in the fifth against Benony Robles, capitalizing on some rough Rancho defense along the way, as the Quakes were charged with a total of four errors on Sunday.

Modesto reliever Brayan Perez (3-2) allowed just one hit over two scoreless innings to earn the win for the Nuts.

The Quakes (23-25, 59-55) take Monday off, then head to Visalia on Tuesday for game one of a six-game set with the Rawhide. Tuesday's opener will see Joel Ibarra (2-2) take the mound opposite left-hander Diomede Sierra at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will be on the road for two full weeks, before returning for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

