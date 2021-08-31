Offense Powers Mets to 8-7 Win at Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets mashed their way to an 8-7 series opening victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Mets belted out 14 hits. Branden Fryman hit a crucial two-run home run and Omar De Los Santos went 2 for 4 with a triple, double, and four RBI from the No. 9 spot in the order. Jack-Thomas Wold was 3 for 4 with a double and six total Mets had multi-hit games.

Mets closer Reyson Santos came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth to protect the 8-7 lead. He struck out Tanner Allen to finish the inning, then worked a perfect ninth inning to end the game. Santos earned his ninth save which ties him for most in Low-A Southeast.

The Mets trailed 1-0 in the second inning but scored five runs to take the lead. De Los Santos rocketed a three-run triple to make it 4-1. Rowdey Jordan singled on the next pitch by Jupiter starter Jesse Bergin (0-1) to put the Mets up 5-1.

The Hammerheads scored the next three runs off Mets starter Robert Colina to cut the deficit to 5-4. De Los Santos drove in Wold with a two-out double in the top of fourth to make it 6-4.

Fryman clubbed a 411-foot two-run homer to left field in the seventh inning to pad the lead to 8-4.

Jupiter scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Luis Moreno, but Moreno (5-3) got a fly out to end the rally. Moreno pitched 4.0 innings to get the win.

The Mets (53-47) and Hammerheads (54-47) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

