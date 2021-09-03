Offense Leads the Charge for Mustangs in 9-5 Victory

Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs led from start to finish in their 9-5 win against the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday night. The offense carried their weight by slugging 12 hits and answering every time the Chukars tried to claw back.

The offense got cooking early with a three-run first inning against the Chukars starter Damon Ellis. After Christian Sepulveda scored on a wild pitch, Marcus Skundrich singled home two more to lead 3-0. Skundrich finished 2-for-3 and tied a season-high 3 RBI.

Misael Castillo threw four scoreless frames before the Chukars scratched across three runs in the fifth inning. For the second straight night, Hunter Hisky drove in the Chukars first run with a single. Two more Chukars scored on a throwing error to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mustangs were the beneficiary of two Chukars errors. After an Anthony Amicangelo singled plated two, Freddy Achecar reached on an error to extend the inning to bring up Marcus Skundrich who once again rose to the occasion. He slashed a double to right-center field that scored two and Billings opened up their largest lead 7-3.

Idaho Falls drew closer with a two-run seventh inning but the Mustangs again matched that total in the bottom of the seventh. Amicangelo and Cameron Comer doubled home a run each. Rabon Martin and Andrew Click combined to shutout the Chukars in the final two innings en route to a 9-5 win.

Neil Lang pitched another two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He has currently thrown eight straight innings without allowing a run. Anthony Amicangelo was 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs.

The Mustangs (42-48/24-18) and Chukars meet again tomorrow at Dehler Park for game four of a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

