Offense Leads Drillers to 8-5 Win

April 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







MIDLAND, TX - The Tulsa Drillers offense was alive on Wednesday night as Tulsa hitters combined to earn 12 hits against the Midland RockHounds. The 12 hits resulted in eight runs for the Drillers, which was enough to for an 8-5 victory at Momentum Bank Ballpark that evened the six-game series at one win each.

The Drillers night began similar to the previous night, as Tulsa posted a three-run frame in the early innings. In the second, Tulsa loaded the bases for Carson Taylor, who grounded into a force out that plated the first run. Josh Stowers doubled home another run and Jonny DeLuca's fielder's choice plated another to give Tulsa a 3-0 lead.

The Drillers added a fourth run in the third inning on an RBI double from Jose Ramos.

In the fifth, Tulsa loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. Andy Pages was hit by a pitch to force in a run that gave Tulsa a 5-1 lead.

Pitcher Landon Knack, the Los Angeles Dodgers #20 ranked prospect, delivered his second straight impressive start. Knack allowed just one run in four innings while striking out three.

The Drillers offense plated another run in the sixth inning on a play that began with a single by DeLuca and was followed by a throwing error that brought Taylor to the plate.

Midland brought the score to 6-3 in the seventh when Lawrence Butler brought two runs home on a single to center.

The final runs for the Drillers scored in the eighth inning when the Dodgers #18 ranked prospect, Jorbit Vivas, tripled to bring two runners to the plate, increasing the lead to 8-3.

The RockHounds scored two final runs in the ninth inning before John Rooney entered to record the final out, earning his first save of his professional career.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Tulsa used five relievers as Jake Cantleberry, Ben Harris and Rooney each had scoreless outings, with Harris earning his first Double-A win. Cole Percival and Jack Little surrendered two runs each, but only one of Little's runs was earned.

*Pages was hit by two pitches, both coming from Midland's starting pitcher J.T. Ginn.

*Stowers recorded three more hits in the win and is now 5-7 in the first two games of the series, raising his season average to .500.

*With his triple, Vivas has recorded a hit in all five games this season.

*With the Drillers scoring seven runs, fans can get a large, one-topping pizza from Mazzio's for just $7 all day Thursday. The offer is only good online at Mazzio's.com when you use the code DRILLERS at checkout.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their first road trip of the season Thursday night with game three of their six-game series against the RockHounds. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, and the pitching matchup is slated to be:

Tulsa- RHP Nick Frasso (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Midland- RHP Joey Estes (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.