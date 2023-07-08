Offense Is Ã¢ÂÂLights OutÃ¢ÂÂ Again as Revs Rise up to Win Second Half Opener

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution pounded out double digit runs and hits, taking down the Lexington Counter Clocks 10-7 in the opening game of the second half on Saturday night at WellSpan Park.

The Revs started the second half with Tom Sutera on the mound as they looked to rebound from a heartbreaking defeat in the first half finale. They faced former big leaguer Matt Kickham for the Clocks.

York opened the scoring in the third inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Jacob Rhinesmith and Trey Martin as they led 2-0 early.

Sutera was razor sharp early, retiring his first 11 batters including five on strikeouts.

Thomas Dillard launched his league-leading 22nd homer to right center in the top of the fourth, cutting the Revs lead to 2-1.

York added to the lead in a big way in the fifth. Richard Urena delivered an RBI single that handcuffed third baseman Connor Owings. With the bases loaded after a two-out walk to Nunez that knocked Kickham out of the game, Lexington called on Dakota Mekkes to get the final out but his former Triple-A Iowa Cubs teammate Trent Giambrone served a broken bat single into center to drive home two more, as the Revs built a 7-1 lead after five.

Sutera was brilliant through the first five innings but was chased after giving up four runs on four hits to start the sixth, including a two-run double to left center by Dillard and a two-run homer to left by JC Encarnacion, his third in two games as the York lead was slashed to just 7-5.

Nelvin Correa entered and took care of the rest of the sixth inning, allowing just a two-out double as the game was in the hands of the bullpen.

Will McAffer retired the first two in the seventh but gave up a double to Owings and another double to Dillard who picked up his fourth RBI as the Revs lead shrunk to 7-6. McAffer struck out the side in the inning including fanning Encarnacion for the final out to maintain the one-run edge.

York responded by putting up another crooked number with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Revs loaded the bases against reliever Joey Steele with singles by Urena and Nunez and a walk worked by Giambrone. Tomo Otosaka came up huge as he swung at the first pitch and whacked one over the head and off the glove of Encarnacion in right field, clearing the bases as all three runs scored. Otosaka's double drove in Urena and Nunez, while Giamborone raced home on a throwing error as the relay got past catcher Mitch Ghelfi as York cushioned the lead to 10-6.

J.P. Woodward got two ground ball outs after a leadoff walk in the eighth, and Andrew Gross was brought in to face pinch hitter Hector Roa. After a walk to Roa, Brandt Broussard ripped an RBI single to center field, scoring Roa from second as the lead was cut to 10-7.

Will Carter turned out the lights on the Counter Clocks in the ninth for his first save, recording a pair of ground outs before a two-out walk, and striking out Josue Huma to end it as the Revs go to 1-0 in the second half with the 10-7 victory.

Notes: The Revs improve to 38-26 overall. They have won six of their last seven and 11 of the last 15 games. Sutera (5-3) earned his second straight win and came within one of a career-high in strikeouts, fanning six on the night. He walked just one, his only walk in his last four starts, ending a 19-inning walkless streak. The run charged to Woodward in the eighth ended a 13-appearance streak without an earned run. Carter's save was the fifth of his career; he became the eighth different pitcher to save a game this season for the Revs who are tied for the league lead with 20 saves as a team. Over the team's last six successful saves, six different pitchers have recorded one. The Revs have won 18 of their last 23 games at WellSpan Park. The Revs totaled five stolen bases as a team, one off a season-high, as they became the league's first team to 100 steals this year. Otosaka stole two bags as he leads the league with 26 steals, one ahead of Martin who picked up his 25th in Saturday's game. Stokes Jr. swiped his 18th as he ranks tied for sixth. York righty Pedro Vasquez (3-1, 5.26) starts Sunday's game at 2 p.m. against Lexington RHP Merandy Gonzalez (3-2, 3.64). It is Softball Day, Crab Feast catered by Captain Bob's Crabs, and Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

