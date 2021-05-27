Offense Explodes; Cutters Earn Bounce Back Win

After yesterday's 8-3 loss, the Williamsport Crosscutters bounced back with an 11-2 win against the Trenton Thunder at Rider University to improve to 3-1 on the young season.

Williamsport took an early 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning, and would not surrender that lead for the rest of the ballgame. The runs came off of back-to-back RBI singles from Noah Hempfield and Jaxon Shirley.

The Cutters offense was led by the hot bat of Shirley, who was 3-5 with 2 doubles, including a bases-clearing double that led to 3 of his 5 RBI of the ballgame. Chaz Salter also continued his hitting streak from the lead-off spot, going 2-5 with a double and 3 RBI.

On the hill, Nick Cosentino earned the win in his first Crosscutters start, throwing 3 innings and allowing just 1 run on 1 hit, 2 walks, and recording 4 strikeouts. Holden Christian, Dominic Hambley, and Owen Holt would come out of the bullpen and allow just 1 more run on one more hit, and recording 10 strikeouts over the final 6 innings.

The Crosscutters split the two-game series with the Trenton Thunder, and will now continue their road trip with a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears starting tomorrow night.

WP: Nick Cosentino (1-0)

LP: Garrett Hawkins (0-1)

SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 3-1

Next Game: Friday, May 28, 2021 at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, May 31, 2021 vs Trenton, 1:05 p.m.

