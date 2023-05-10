Offense Explodes, Blue Crabs Claim First Road Victory

May 10, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Staten Island) Frustrated, that was how the Blue Crabs felt after their 2-1 loss to the Staten Island FerryHawks yesterday, and with it watching, their four-game winning streak snapped in the process. The good news, the Crabs were handing the ball off to Mitch Lambson.

FerryHawks took the lead in the second after Zach Racusin grounded out to the third base to drive in Roldani Baldwin.

For Southern Maryland, they had not scored a run for 12 consecutive innings against Staten Island; the offense would finally snap the scoreless streak. It all started with David Harris reaching first from a passed ball; Manager Stan Cliburn would send JT Reed out to run for Harris at first, using the designated runner rule to his advantage. Reed swiped second and crossed the plate when Alex Crosby hit an RBI double over the head of Ricardo Cespedes to tie the game 1-1. Following Crosby was K.C. Hobson, who scorched a ball into center and drove in Crosby; Jose Rosario then banged a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall for a two-run homer. The Blue Crabs had built a 4-1 lead before their first out; Braxton Lee drove in two more runs to cap the inning.

Staten Island mounted a small comeback by scoring three runs in the fifth, but the bullpen led by Jacques Pucheu, Isaac Mattson, and Andre Scrubb would breeze through the next nine outs and bridge the Blue Crabs to their first road win of the season with the final tally being 7-4.

The Crabs still hold a one-game advantage in the North Division, as they have won four of their last five games to improve to 8-3. The Pitcher of the Year, Daryl Thompson, will pitch the rubber game tomorrow as the Crabs attempt to win three of the first four series in 2023. Game 3 is slated to start at 6:35; fans can tune into the action at FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.