Offense Erupts Before Largest Crowd in Team History on Independence Day

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers banged out 18 hits in tallying a 13-3 win over the Joliet Slammers on Independence Day before the largest crowd in franchise history at 7,893 at Wintrust Field. The record crowd topped the sell-out mark from Monday night.

Joliet jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Matt Warkentin hit his 13th homer of the year. The Boomers erased the early deficit in the blink of an eye, scoring six runs in the second. The first seven batters posted hits in the inning. Alec Craig tied the game with an RBI double and Quentin Selma singled home the go-ahead tally. Kyle Fitzgerald throttled a grand slam for his eighth homer of the year to cap the inning. Selma homered in the fourth to push the lead to 7-1.

The Slammers broke through for a pair of runs in the top of the sixth and had the tying run in the on-deck circle but starter Aaron Glickstein retired the final three. Schaumburg tacked on four more in the bottom of the inning to put the game away. Two runs scored on a wild pitch, Fitzgerald doubled home a run and Chase Dawson added an RBI single. Two more runs scored in the seventh to account for the final.

Glcikstein tossed six innings to earn his fourth win of the year. Antonio Frias, Miguel Reyes and Dylan Stutsman all threw scoreless innings. All nine members of the lineup posted at least once hit as the Boomers finished with 18. Fitzgerald drove home five runs with Selma, Blake Berry and Will Prater tallying three hits apiece.

The Boomers (28-18) will take Wednesday off before concluding the series with Joliet at 12:00 pm on Thursday. Thursday is Military Appreciation - up to six free tickets for all active or former military. The contest will also feature a Special appearance by one of the legendary Budweiser Clydesdales. RHP Shumpei Yoshikawa (0-0, 3.97) will start for the Boomers against RHP Turner Larkins (6-2, 2.75). Visit boomersbaseball.com to secure your tickets or call 847-461-3695 to ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

