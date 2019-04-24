Offense, Bullpen Shine as Sod Poodles Even Series

Springfield, Missouri - The Sod Poodles won a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday night at Hammons Field, beating the Springfield Cardinals 9-6 in the second game of their four-game set.

After taking a lead in the fifth inning, Amarillo's bullpen was terrific. Kyle McGrath, who made his Sod Poodles debut, tossed a total of five scoreless frames in relief along with Andres Muñoz and David Bednar.

The Sod Poodles plated a run just three batters into the ballgame against Springfield starter Casey Meisner. After a leadoff walk, Owen Miller lined a base hit to score Rodrigo Orozco with the game's first run.

After the Cardinals tied things at 1-1 in the second against righty Jesse Scholtens, the Sod Poodles responded with a hard hit two-run homer off the bat of Hudson Potts. Potts' second blast of the season gave Amarillo a 3-1 lead.

The Sod Poodles tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning, capped by Edward Olivares' RBI single to extend Amarillo's lead to 5-1.

Springfield put together a big rally in the fourth against Scholtens. Evan Mendoza lofted a solo shot to left field to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 5-2.

With two outs, the Cardinals strung together four consecutive hits. This an RBI single from Kramer Robertson, an RBI double from Scott Hurst, and was completed with Shane Billings' pinch-hit two-run homer beyond the left field fence. The Cardinals took a 6-5 lead with the five-run frame.

The Sod Poodles responded immediately in the fifth against Springfield reliever Mike O'Reilly, who walked Jorge Oña with one out. After Webster Rivas singled and an error by left fielder Scott Hurst, Amarillo second baseman Chris Baker hit a ball back to O'Reilly that the pitcher could not handle. The error allowed Oña to score and even the game at 6-6.

Later in the inning, Olivares dug in with the bases loaded and ripped a two-run double down the left field line. Olivares' second hit of the evening gave the Soddies an 8-6 advantage.

After the rally, Amarillo's bullpen went to work. McGrath fired a scoreless fifth and wiggled out of trouble in the sixth without allowing a run. Muñoz came on for the seventh and retired the side in order.

In the eighth, Bednar tossed another scoreless inning. After the Sod Poodles tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth to make it a 9-6 game, Bednar allowed the first two batters to reach base in the bottom half of the ninth. Bednar bounced back to retire the next three in a row and secure his first save of the season.

Tuesday night's win was Amarillo's second road win of the season and their first since April 5.

The Sod Poodles and Cardinals continue their series on Wednesday morning with first pitch at 11:10 a.m. Right-hander Lake Bachar takes the mound for Amarillo while Springfield lefty Austin Warner starts at home.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms with Sam Levitt beginning at 10:50 a.m.

NOTES

Bullpen Magic: The Sod Poodles bullpen shined in Tuesday night's win at Springfield. LHP Kyle McGrath, RHP Andres Muñoz, and RHP David Bednar combined for five scoreless innings in relief.

Outstanding Olivares: Edward Olivares has put together two great nights in Springfield as he's collected four hits including a home run and seven RBI in the first two games of the series against the Cardinals.

Rodrigo is Rollin': Amarillo outfielder Rodrigo Orozco is off to a tremendous start at Double-A. In his first four games with the Sod Poodles, Orozco is 9-for-19 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs scored, six walks, and three doubles.

Set the Hook: The Sod Poodles won their second straight series over the Corpus Christi Hooks Saturday night by a final score of 6-3. In the two series, the Sod Poodles have combined for four wins in six games. Amarillo also outscored Corpus Christi by a total of 46-41.

Stay Hot: Jorge Ona hit his fourth and fifth home runs of the season Saturday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Ona is tied for second on the team with five home runs alongside Brad Zunica. Buddy Reed leads the squad with six big flies.

Ridiculous Reggie: Amarillo's right-hander Reggie Lawson was brilliant Saturday night tossing five innings of four-hit baseball. Lawson allowed only one earned run and struck out seven Corpus Christi batters in route to his first win of the season on Saturday night.

Friendly Confines: After the Sod Poodles victory on Saturday night, they have improved their record at HODGETOWN to 6-4. Five of their six wins at home have come against the Corpus Christi Hooks plus a lone victory against the Midland RockHounds back on April 9 when they won by a final score of 8-2.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have slugged 27 home runs this season in 17 games which leads the Texas League. Buddy Reed has collected six home runs for Amarillo, followed by Brad Zunica and Jorge Ona with five big flies, Edward Olivares has four homers, while Owen Miller has belted two homers, and Hudson Potts with one long ball for the Sod Poodles.

Movin'On Up: After batting .273 with nine hits, two home runs, six walks, and four RBI in just ten games with the Sod Poodles, Peter Van Gansen was promoted to Triple-A El Paso Thursday afternoon. This is Van Gansen's second stint in Triple-A the other was in 2017 when Van Gansen played 21 games with El Paso.

