Off Top with Ari Chambers (S3, E2) Featuring Erica Wheeler and Temi Fagbenle
August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Chill convos, zero filters, and all the good vibes!
Catch Indiana Fever stars Erica Wheeler and Temi Fagbenle as they dish and unwind with Ari Chambers on the latest episode of "Off Top"
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
