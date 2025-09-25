Off Top with Ari Chambers and the Minnesota Lynx
Published on September 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
On the 4th season of Off Top, host Ari Chambers continues to dive deep into the untold stories of our players. The third and final episode of the season features three Minnesota Lynx - Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, and this year's WNBA co-DPOY Alanna Smith.
This WNBA Original Series brings the buzz of dynamic conversations straight to your screen, as Chambers guides athletes through in-depth discussions about their life journeys, both on the hardwood and beyond.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
