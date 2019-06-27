Off Schedule

BOWLING GREEN, KY - For the second straight night, thunderstorms prevented the Great Lakes Loons and Bowling Green Hot Rods from playing a typical nine-inning ballgame. Instead on Thursday night, the Hot Rods earned a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win in the finish of a suspended game from Wednesday. Then, game three in their four-game series was suspended after one inning.

Wednesday's suspended game was picked back up after five innings with the score tied 2-2. Bowling Green took a 3-2 lead on a Ford Proctor RBI-single and the Loons countered in the ninth on an RBI base hit from Miguel Vargas. In extras, a Seaver Whalen run-scoring sacrifice-fly walked things off for Bowling Green.

Cristofer Ogando (W, 3-1) tallied a 1-2-3 tenth inning and Brett de Geus (L, 4-2) allowed the unearned, winning run for Bowling Green in the tenth.

After roughly 40 minutes, an originally scheduled nine-inning contest was started with a tarp pull looming. The rain eventually came after just one inning and a Hot Rods home run by Whalen.

Friday now has a total of 15 innings scheduled with the final eight innings of game three needing to be finished, then a series finale that has been shortened to seven innings. The suspended game will start at 5:05 p.m. EDT at Bowling Green Ballpark. Radio coverage begins at 5:00 on ESPN 100.9-FM.

