OF Turner Hill's Contract Sold to Giants' Organization

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are excited to announce that outfielder Turner Hill's contract has been purchased by the San Francisco Giants organization. Hill, who was in camp getting ready for his first season in pro ball and with the Wild Things, becomes the 48th player in club history to have his contract picked up by an affiliated organization.

Hill was off to a hot start in exhibition play, helping the Wild Things to four-straight exhibition wins heading into the team's fifth exhibition game of the spring Saturday at Lake Erie. He drove in a run and had a base hit in Florence Tuesday and added a triple, a base hit, an RBI and three runs scored Wednesday at home against the Y'alls.

The Marietta, Ohio, native was set for his first professional season and first with the Wild Things before the news his contract was being purchased hit the Wild Things' clubhouse following Friday morning's exhibition game. Now he's still set for his pro season, just in affiliated ball instead.

"Another Wild Thing moving on to bigger and better things: what a thrill for Turner. It was so great watching his reaction when I called him into the office and told him he was getting picked up... this is one I will remember for a long time," said manager Tom Vaeth. "Turner impressed with what he did last year in the MLB Draft League and in speaking with the Giants I know they are very excited to have him."

Vaeth continued: "Although he was only with us for a short time, he fit right into the Wild Things' family, and he will forever be one of us. We wish Turner nothing but the best as he begins his professional career. Turner was having a great camp with us. Not only was he swinging the bat very well, but he played outstanding defensively in the outfield. He had already earned the starting centerfield job after only one week."

Hill was a part of the MLB Draft League title-winning West Virginia Black Bears team along with current Wild Things' catcher JC Santini. Hill won the league's batting title by hitting .391 with the Black Bears in 37 games. He won the batting crown by .042 points. His OBP of .463 also led the league while he scored 38 times, had nine doubles, two triples and a home run. He drove in 16 and walked (20) more times than he struck out (16). He was also 14-for-18 in the stolen-base department.

Before joining West Virginia, he made a successful stop with Licking County in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, which followed a highly successful 2022 season at Marietta College. He stole 33 bags, slashed .433/.514/.558 and posted 19 doubles, two triple, a home run and 51 RBI in what was his final collegiate season. He was named All-Region, All-OAC First Team and Player of the Year in the conference and post-season All-American by two organizations.

In 2021, which was his first year at Marietta College, he was All-American (two places), All-Region, OAC Player of the Year and All-OAC first team. In 44 games that season, he slashed .449/.515/.587 and had 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 2 RBI to go along with 30 stolen bases and 21 walks drawn to just eight strikeouts.

He had played three seasons at Malone University prior to going to Marietta and was very successful there as well. In high school, he was two-time first team All-Ohio, two-time first team All-Southeast District and the 2016 East Central Ohio League Baseball Player of the Year.

Now it's off to the Giants' organization for Hill.

"I wasn't here long but I had a great experience with the Wild Things," said Hill. "I was super grateful to be a part of this great organization and was really looking forward to a great summer."

Ward becomes the second Wild Thing to have his contract purchased by the Giants' organization, joining Steve Messner (2014). He'll be the second former Wild Thing active in the Giants' system, joining righty Spencer Bivens, who was promoted to Double-A Richmond after starting the season in High-A.

The Washington Wild Things wish Turner the best in the Giants' organization!

