OF Agustin Ruiz transferred to Fort Wayne

August 31, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, Aug. 31 - OF Agustin Ruiz transferred to Fort Wayne from Short-Season Tri-City (uniform: #16)

Effective Thursday, Aug. 30 - INF/OF Olivier Basabe placed on Fort Wayne's Disabled List

Ruiz, an 18-year-old from Villahermosa, Mexico, was signed by the Padres on July 3, 2016, for a signing bonus of $80,000. Ruiz only played in two games for Tri-City this year. But in 53 games with the Arizona League Padres this summer, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound left-handed batter slashed .290/.384/.466 with 11 doubles, 10 triples(!), a home run, and 28 RBIs. Those 10 triples are third most in all of Minor League Baseball since his season debut on June 19. He's considered an under-the-radar Padres prospect at this point.

The TinCaps now have 9 players on the DL.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.