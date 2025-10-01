Odyssey Sims Dropped Playoff Career-High 27 PTS! (September 30, 2025)
Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Odyssey Sims went off for a new playoff career-high in Vegas tonight!
27 PTS (playoff career-high) 6 AST
