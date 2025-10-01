Odyssey Sims Dropped Playoff Career-High 27 PTS! (September 30, 2025)

Published on October 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Odyssey Sims went off for a new playoff career-high in Vegas tonight!

27 PTS (playoff career-high) 6 AST

WNBA Playoffs presented by Google

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.