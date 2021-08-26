Odd Innings Are the Enemy in Hawks Loss

August 26, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - Odd innings were not friendly to the Boise Hawks (20-15) on Wednesday night as they saw the Idaho Falls Chukars (19-16) score in the first, third, fifth and seventh on the way to a 9-2 loss at Melaleuca Field.

For the second straight night the Hawks struck for a run in the top of the first inning.

Myles Miller led off the evening with a double down the right field line to put a man in scoring position right away and would come home when Wladimir Galindo drove a ball to right center to trade places with Miller.

That 1-0 lead would disappear quickly for Boise, with Idaho Falls tying the game two batters into the bottom of the first, and then taking a 4-1 lead on back-to-back home runs from Matt Feinstein and Hunter Hisky.

After both sides went scoreless in the second, the Hawks brought in their second marker of the game in the third, getting Galindo to send a ball deep to center for a sacrifice fly that scored Jason Dicochea and made it 4-2 Chukars.

Dicochea would be the last man to cross the plate for the Hawks, who went scoreless for the final six stanzas of the evening.

On the night Boise would end up stranding nine runners, including two in each of the second through fifth innings.

Boise now holds just a half game advantage over the Grand Junction Rockies in the PBL North division and will try to keep ahead of the Rockies tomorrow when Matt Dallas toes the rubber for the Hawks.

First pitch for game nine of Boise's 12 game road trip is scheduled for 7:15 at Melaleuca Field on Thursday night.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.