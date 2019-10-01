October Events at the Ballpark

October 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





Movie night is back at the ballpark!

On Saturday, October 19th, we'll be having a special showing of Hocus Pocus. Gates open at 6 PM and showtime starts at 7 PM. Admission is free, and dogs are allowed in the stands only.

Outside food and drink is not permitted, but we will have concessions available.

Be sure to bring your own blankets to snuggle up in and lawn chairs to kick your feet up, as you sit back and relax during one spooky Movie Night at Haley Toyota Field!

We will be welcoming donations to help support Eli Klepper, a Northside High School baseball player who recently had a brain tumor removed.

Fall is here which means Halloween is near, and we want to spend the spookiest time of the year with YOU at Haley Toyota Field!

On October 26th, we'll be hosting Sox Spooktacular! There will be trick-or-treating along the main concourse, a costume contest, bounce houses and more. Admission is free and the event will last from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Outside food and drink is not permitted, but we will have concessions available.

You won't want to miss out on scooping some sweet treats while spending a spooky Saturday evening here at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.