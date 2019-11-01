October Community Recap

As the off-season continues, the Ports remain active in the Stockton community.

Splash and Front Office members made ten official appearances in the community during October including several Halloween events such as the University of Pacific's Safe Trick-or-Treat, Chase Chevrolet's Trunk-or-Treat, and the Stockton Police Department's Trunk-or-Treat. Nearly 40 tickets for the 2020 season were also donated to various non-profit organizations over the course of the month.

Some community programs have already kicked off their 2020 enrollment! Baseball by the Books enrollment has concluded and looks to have over 50 schools and nearly 30,000 students participating in the 2020 program. Baseball by the Books is the Ports literacy campaign designed to help improve the low literacy rates in San Joaquin County by getting kids excited about reading in the classroom and at home. Registered schools and their participating students receive a special Ports bookmark at the beginning of the program and a voucher for two free Ports tickets upon completion of the program.

Silver Slugger sign-ups also continue to roll in for the 2020 season. We invite you to join in on the fun and become a member of the coolest club in town! The Silver Sluggers program is designed for those 55 and wiser and includes a ticket to every Wednesday game, a club t-shirt, an ice cream social with Ports players, and a special membership card. Tickets will be available for pick-up in March and are selected on a first come, first serve basis so be sure to sign-up sooner than later!

If your organization has an event coming up that you would like to Splash to attend, please visithttps://www.milb.com/stockton/community/splash and fill out Splash's request form! Contact Community Relations Manager, Paige Kiesewetter with any questions about how you can get involved!

