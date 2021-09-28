October Baseball Comes to Memphis Redbirds Finish 2021 Season with Fan Appreciation Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds are excited to celebrate the best fan base in Minor League Baseball as they finish the 2021 season against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox) from Wednesday, September 29 through Sunday, October 3. Specialty ticket deals, discounted merchandise and other fun surprises will be at AutoZone Park all week long.

The five-game series kicks off on Wednesday afternoon, as the Redbirds host the Knights for a special 12:15 first pitch time. Take a long lunch break at AutoZone Park, with dugout and field box seats starting at just 10 dollars. In addition, fans receive a 10-dollar concessions credit with the purchase of the 10-dollar ticket. A weeklong merchandise sale also begins with special pricing in the team store, with select items up to 50% off. A free Redbirds tote bag is also included with any $30 purchase in the store while supplies last. The sale runs throughout the series from Wednesday through Sunday. All in-store discounts are only available in person.

Thursday night brings the final Throwback Thursday of the 2021 season. All fans in attendance can enjoy "throwback" prices of two-dollar beers, one-dollar hot dogs AND dugout and field box seats for just 10 dollars. Thursday night is also the last Bark in the Park night at AutoZone Park. Dog owners will be able to bring their furry friends with the purchase of a special "Doggie Bag" ticket for 15 dollars. Dogs are FREE as part of the ticket price, plus the ticket includes the choice of one of the following items: a Yadier Molina dog bowl, a St Louis Cardinals picture frame leash holder, or a Redbirds classic logo dog blanket.

Friday night kicks off Fan Appreciation Weekend at AutoZone Park. Back by popular demand, the Redbirds will once again be wearing their "Memphis Dry Rubs" jerseys that they debuted earlier in the season, with all fans receiving free packets of official Memphis Redbirds BBQ sauce AND dry rub upon arriving at the ballpark. An All-You-Can-Eat ribs ticket package is available as well starting at just 27 dollars. The Redbirds will also have the final St. Louis Cardinals specialty ticket of the season with all fans who purchase the ticket receiving a St. Louis Cardinals Puffy Vest. "Loaded value tickets" are once again available on Friday night (10-dollar dugout and field box seats, with fans who purchase receiving 10-dollar concessions credit) in addition to the ongoing sale at the team store.

Saturday will have a special first pitch time of 3:15. Fans can celebrate October baseball by purchasing a specialty ticket that includes a replica of the 2006 World Series trophy. A Costway Red Canopy Chair Specialty Ticket is also available for purchase, so fans can comfortably wait for the 2022 Redbirds season at home.

Finally, the season comes to a close on Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 first pitch. Ice Cream Sundays presented by Prairie Farms means free ice cream for ALL fans in attendance. Each fan at AutoZone Park on Sunday can also run the bases following the end of the game.

"It has been our pleasure to welcome Redbirds fans from near and far back to AutoZone Park this season," said Craig Unger, President and GM of the Memphis Redbirds. "We were thrilled to see their faces and hear their cheers all summer long, and we had to make sure we showed them our sincere appreciation one last time. Here's to closing out the 2021 season in style!

All tickets to Redbirds games will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue. For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

