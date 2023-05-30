O'Connor Leeds Opening Night Offensive Onslaught in Win

Missoula MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads made their home debut on Tuesday night playing host to the Rocky Mountain Vibes. In their first ever visit to the Garden City, the Vibes drew first blood in the top of the 1st thanks to the long ball setting the tone in the early going. Home runs would be a factor throughout the evening as 8 home runs were hit throughout the course of the contest. After the early success from the Vibes set the tone, Missoula's offense would do more than enough to fight back on a night where the PaddleHead offense could not be stopped.

Missoula would score in 5 consecutive innings from the 2nd through the 7th to blow the game wide open. Keaton Greenwalt, and McClain O'Conner did a lot of the heavy lifting hitting 4 home runs combined in the contest to pace the PaddleHeads attack. Missoula would tally a season high in hits (19) in the contest. On the other end of the spectrum, Missoula's bullpen would hold Rocky Mountain scoreless over the final 5 innings of the contest allowing the PaddleHeads to firmly take control. The end result was a 17-5 victory for Missoula in front of a vocal crowd at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park.

