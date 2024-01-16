O'Brien Activated off IR, Roy Released

January 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the activation of goaltender Conor O'Brien from the injured reserve Tuesday.

O'Brien, 26, is in his second SPHL season with the Marksmen and had been on the IR since early December 2023. O'Brien has a 7-1 record on the season with a .911 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average.

In a corresponding roster move, Tyler Roy has been released.

O'Brien and the Marksmen return to home ice with three straight matchups against the Birmingham Bulls beginning Friday January 19 at 7PM on Guaranteed Win Night at the Crown Coliseum.

Single-game tickets for all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.