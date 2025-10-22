Obregón Named USL League One Player of the Week, Continues Assault on Records in Season Finale this Weekend at ChattanoogaÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Westchester SC forward Juan Carlos Obregón (New York, NY/Siena College) will look to continue to build on his special season as Westchester Soccer Club heads to Chattanooga for the season finale this weekend. Obregón was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for his two goal performance at Portland on Saturday which continued his rise in the USL League One record books.

He now has a league-leading 17 goals in the club's inaugural season, four more than South Georgia's Niall Reid-Stephan, who has 13 and broke the record for most goals scored by a USL League One player in a team's expansion year, passing the mark of 16 set by Ronaldo Damus of North Texas in 2019. The 17 goals are also his career high, two more than the 15 he had a season ago as a member of Charlotte Independence.

His 22 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played and his 17 are now tied for third-most in a season in league history, trailing only the 23 by Trevor Amann (N. Colorado) in '23 and the 18 by Emiliano Terzaghi (Richmond) in '21.

He is the third player to net 17 in a season, and is only the second player (Terzaghi being the other) to have scored more than 15 goals in two separate USL League One seasons (JC had 15 with Charlotte last season). His 85 shots in league action are also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season.

He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.